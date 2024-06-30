Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Bought by River Street Advisors LLC

River Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,210,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,031,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,337,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,389,000 after acquiring an additional 58,444 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,182,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,689,000 after acquiring an additional 27,974 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $163,314,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 968,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,836,000 after acquiring an additional 162,420 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $187.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BNP Paribas lowered Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.29.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PKG traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,044,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,097. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $127.69 and a 12-month high of $191.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.12 and its 200 day moving average is $176.43.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Karen E. Gowland purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $182.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,618.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

