PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PAGS. Barclays upped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.25.
PagSeguro Digital Price Performance
PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $869.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.16 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 10.70%. Analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 108,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
