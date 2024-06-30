Pamela Laycock Purchases 7,000 Shares of Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A) Stock

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A – Get Free Report) Director Pamela Laycock bought 7,000 shares of Corby Spirit and Wine stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$92,050.00.

Corby Spirit and Wine Trading Down 0.4 %

TSE:CSW.A opened at C$12.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.16. The company has a market cap of C$314.78 million, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.26. Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd has a 52 week low of C$12.20 and a 52 week high of C$15.92.

About Corby Spirit and Wine

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes spirits and imported wines. Its portfolio of brands include J.P. Wiser's Canadian whiskies, Lamb's rum, Polar Ice vodka, Ungava Spirits, Foreign Affair, and McGuinness liqueurs; and international brands comprise ABSOLUT vodka, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet and Ballantine's Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Beefeater gin, Malibu rum, Kahlúa liqueur, and Mumm Champagne, as well as Jacob's Creek, Stoneleigh, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, and Wyndham Estate wines.

