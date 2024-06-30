Pamela Laycock Purchases 7,000 Shares of Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A) Stock

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A – Get Free Report) Director Pamela Laycock bought 7,000 shares of Corby Spirit and Wine stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$92,050.00.
Corby Spirit and Wine Trading Down 0.4 %
TSE:CSW.A opened at C$12.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.16. The company has a market cap of C$314.78 million, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.26. Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd has a 52 week low of C$12.20 and a 52 week high of C$15.92.
About Corby Spirit and Wine
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Corby Spirit and Wine
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Trading Halts Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Corby Spirit and Wine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corby Spirit and Wine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.