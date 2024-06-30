Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Short Interest Update

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 49.4% from the May 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Pan Pacific International Trading Down 0.8 %

DQJCY stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.64. 18,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,783. Pan Pacific International has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $27.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average of $23.95.

Get Pan Pacific International alerts:

About Pan Pacific International

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. The company operates discount stores under the Don Quijote, MEGA Don Quijote, and MEGA Don Quijote UNY, and Nagasakiya names; and general merchandise stores under the Apita and Piago names. It is also involved in leasing space management; tenant leasing; real estate development; general wholesale; provision of logistic services and internet services; and development and procurement of products and control of production.

Receive News & Ratings for Pan Pacific International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Pacific International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.