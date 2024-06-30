PayPal USD Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (PYUSD)

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 30th. Over the last seven days, PayPal USD has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. PayPal USD has a total market capitalization of $422.94 million and approximately $6.25 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayPal USD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PayPal USD Token Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 424,274,078 tokens. The official website for PayPal USD is www.paypal.com/pyusd. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 424,274,077.96. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99801101 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $4,984,172.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPal USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPal USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

