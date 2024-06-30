Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) PT Lowered to $82.00 at Citigroup

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $87.00 to $82.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PEGA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.50.

PEGA stock opened at $60.53 on Wednesday. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 73.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $330.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.70 million. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 5.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $48,278.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,148. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,634. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 633.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

