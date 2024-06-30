Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the May 31st total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PYNKF remained flat at $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.61. Perimeter Medical Imaging AI has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $1.40.

Get Perimeter Medical Imaging AI alerts:

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc, a medical technology company, provides advanced imaging tools that address unmet medical needs. The company offers Perimeter S-Series optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging system that delivers resolution margin visualization of excised tissue specimens in the operating room.

Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Medical Imaging AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.