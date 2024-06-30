PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF (PSDM) to Issue Dividend of $0.23 on July 8th

PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF (BATS:PSDM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2306 per share on Monday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.
PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of BATS PSDM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.52. 128 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.57.
About PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Trading Halts Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.