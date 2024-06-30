PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF (PSDM) to Issue Dividend of $0.23 on July 8th

PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF (BATS:PSDM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2306 per share on Monday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS PSDM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.52. 128 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.57.

Get PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF alerts:

About PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF (PSDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. PDSM is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of fixed income instruments with any credit rating, duration, and maturity, while targeting a weighted average maturity of less than or equal to five years.

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.