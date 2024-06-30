Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 103 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,940 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Argus upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.38. 7,191,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,011,207. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.58. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $99.35 and a one year high of $135.18. The stock has a market cap of $133.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

