Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 92 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,059 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 156.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 116,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $24,198,000 after purchasing an additional 70,983 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 4,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $220.46. The stock had a trading volume of 12,630,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,194. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $262.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.32 and its 200 day moving average is $228.40. The stock has a market cap of $125.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LOW

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.