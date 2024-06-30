Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at $314,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 14.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,066 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 2,812.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 58,222 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after purchasing an additional 56,223 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 20.4% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $386.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,737,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,296. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.96. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.64 and a 12 month high of $391.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $365.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.18.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. Research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.86.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at $403,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,487.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,389 shares of company stock worth $3,446,461 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

