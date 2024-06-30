Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,833 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.93 and a 200 day moving average of $102.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

