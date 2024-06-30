Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,279 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $17,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,276,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,271,000 after acquiring an additional 265,810 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,574,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,383,000 after acquiring an additional 192,990 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,333,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,738,000 after acquiring an additional 121,916 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,111,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,122,000 after acquiring an additional 98,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,992,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,068,000 after acquiring an additional 527,755 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.67. 990,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,642. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $30.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.13 and a 200-day moving average of $29.38.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

