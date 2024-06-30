Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,308,000 after buying an additional 1,955,619 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547,415 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,702 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 3,654,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,912,000 after purchasing an additional 24,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,887,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,746,000 after purchasing an additional 705,607 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.76. 4,090,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,405,303. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $90.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.43. The company has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

