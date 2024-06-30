Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $6.49 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $6,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,523,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,291,800,000 after buying an additional 2,928,731 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13,488.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,916 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,091,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,606.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 622,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,337,000 after acquiring an additional 605,957 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,257,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,390,000 after acquiring an additional 393,079 shares during the period.

IYW stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.50. 969,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,756. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $100.84 and a 52-week high of $154.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.17.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

