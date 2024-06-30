Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 12,043 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,043 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $9,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,710,000. EQ LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,841,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 69,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after buying an additional 18,366 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

EFG stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $102.30. 592,673 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.44. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

