Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 385 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.27. 338,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,440. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.81 and a 52 week high of $105.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.14.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

