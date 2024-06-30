Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 720 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 518.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,300,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,176,000 after acquiring an additional 23,726,348 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,144,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,005 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2,285.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,641,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,214 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,281,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,562,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.25. 2,362,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,162. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.13.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

