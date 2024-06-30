Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL)

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ABL. B. Riley Financial cut their price objective on shares of Abacus Life from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Abacus Life in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Abacus Life Stock Performance

ABL stock opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.22. The company has a market capitalization of $552.91 million, a P/E ratio of 432.72 and a beta of 0.17. Abacus Life has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $13.25.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.49 million during the quarter. Abacus Life had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 4.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abacus Life will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Abacus Life

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abacus Life during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Abacus Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Abacus Life during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

About Abacus Life

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

