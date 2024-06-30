PLANET (PLANET) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $11.35 Million

PLANET (PLANET) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. In the last week, PLANET has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. PLANET has a total market capitalization of $11.35 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of PLANET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PLANET token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PLANET Token Profile

PLANET launched on May 29th, 2023. PLANET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,010 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000,000 tokens. PLANET’s official Twitter account is @planetrefi. The official website for PLANET is planetrefi.com.

Buying and Selling PLANET

According to CryptoCompare, “PLANET (PLANET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PLANET has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,010 with 851,450,035,658.0182 in circulation. The last known price of PLANET is 0.00001395 USD and is down -4.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $1,447,985.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://planetrefi.com/.”

