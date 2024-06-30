Pollux Coin (POX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $11.65 Million

Pollux Coin (POX) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. Pollux Coin has a total market cap of $11.65 million and $199,754.59 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pollux Coin token can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000484 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pollux Coin has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Pollux Coin Token Profile

Pollux Coin launched on June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 39,557,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,558,023 tokens. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pollux Coin’s official website is polluxcoin.info.

Buying and Selling Pollux Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 39,554,660.048126 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.28723805 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $189,163.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

