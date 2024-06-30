Polymesh (POLYX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $147.81 Million

Polymesh (POLYX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. Over the last week, Polymesh has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. One Polymesh token can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000460 BTC on exchanges. Polymesh has a market cap of $147.81 million and $16.34 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polymesh Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 1,064,496,232 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network.

Polymesh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 1,064,313,717.597025 with 856,967,669.051707 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.26969546 USD and is down -6.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $12,620,441.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymesh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymesh should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymesh using one of the exchanges listed above.

