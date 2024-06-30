PotCoin (POT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $36.65

PotCoin (POT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $36.65 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.53 or 0.00121034 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00014789 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009421 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 55.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000021 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

