Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.14

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.14 and traded as low as $4.96. Precipio shares last traded at $5.19, with a volume of 1,954 shares traded.

Precipio Stock Up 4.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average is $6.14.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter. Precipio had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 46.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter.

About Precipio

Precipio, Inc, a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; and HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels.

