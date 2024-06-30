Private Ocean LLC Acquires 206 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDV. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 66,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 27,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 11,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $108.70. 271,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,696. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.46 and a 1-year high of $111.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.