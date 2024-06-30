Private Ocean LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $546,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 196,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,155,000 after acquiring an additional 13,765 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $815,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 73,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after buying an additional 11,125 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVY opened at $120.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $125.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.9304 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

