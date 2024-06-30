Private Ocean LLC Makes New $178,000 Investment in Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AOHY)

Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AOHY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.91. Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $11.23.

Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF Profile

The Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF (AOHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to high-yield fixed-income securities, globally. The fund seeks a high level of current income, and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation.

