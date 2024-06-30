Private Ocean LLC Makes New $178,000 Investment in Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AOHY)

Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AOHY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.
Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF Stock Performance
Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.91. Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $11.23.
Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF Profile
