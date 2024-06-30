Private Ocean LLC Makes New $45,000 Investment in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF)

Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PREF. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $18.22. The company had a trading volume of 217,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,563. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.92. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $18.34.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Profile

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

