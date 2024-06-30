Private Ocean LLC Sells 3,397 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Private Ocean LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $736,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 14,600.8% during the fourth quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 757,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,256,000 after purchasing an additional 752,381 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 586,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,047,000 after purchasing an additional 10,841 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 136,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,896 shares during the period.

Shares of JQUA opened at $52.95 on Friday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $53.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.91 and its 200-day moving average is $50.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

