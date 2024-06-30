Private Ocean LLC Sells 3,397 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Private Ocean LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $736,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 14,600.8% during the fourth quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 757,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,256,000 after purchasing an additional 752,381 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 586,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,047,000 after purchasing an additional 10,841 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 136,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,896 shares during the period.
JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of JQUA opened at $52.95 on Friday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $53.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.91 and its 200-day moving average is $50.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94.
JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Profile
The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.