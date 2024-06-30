Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Profire Energy Price Performance
Profire Energy stock opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.61. Profire Energy has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $3.29.
Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 million. Profire Energy had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 17.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Profire Energy will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.
About Profire Energy
Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, engages in the engineering and design of burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry.
