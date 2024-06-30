Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Major Shareholder Sells $28,758.50 in Stock

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 12,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $28,758.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Protara Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, June 27th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 46,574 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $105,257.24.

On Thursday, May 30th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 9,230 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $27,136.20.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 33,000 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $100,980.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 70,885 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $230,376.25.

On Thursday, May 9th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 30,600 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $94,554.00.

Protara Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ TARA opened at $2.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.85. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $5.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Protara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TARA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TARA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Protara Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Protara Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Protara Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Protara Therapeutics stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Protara Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Protara Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.