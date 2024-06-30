Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Issued By Zacks Research

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of AMETEK in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.79. The consensus estimate for AMETEK’s current full-year earnings is $6.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AMETEK’s FY2025 earnings at $7.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.89 EPS.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AME. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.80.

AMETEK Stock Performance

NYSE:AME opened at $166.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.67. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $136.89 and a 1-year high of $186.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.20.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,029.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,098,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 48.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,075,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,121,000 after buying an additional 2,306,535 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 19.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,189,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,983,000 after buying an additional 674,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 4,845.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 677,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,643,000 after buying an additional 663,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 84.9% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,081,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,811,000 after buying an additional 496,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

