QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 7,795 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $4.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.18. The stock had a trading volume of 15,547,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,272,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.45. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.33 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.70%.

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $70,207.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,206,875. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.13.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

