Red Door Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.47.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.61. 9,590,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,497,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.58. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.07 and a 52-week high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

