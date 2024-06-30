Red Door Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare comprises approximately 1.3% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $6,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $303,576.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,365 shares in the company, valued at $6,977,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $607,673.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,397,042.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $303,576.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,977,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,929. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.53.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 6.4 %

NYSE HCA traded down $22.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $321.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,016,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,511. The company has a market capitalization of $84.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $325.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.82. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $344.20.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.92 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

