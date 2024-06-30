Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $5.31 Million Position in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 345,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC owned 0.25% of Arhaus worth $5,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Arhaus by 647.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Arhaus by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Arhaus by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARHS traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $16.94. The company had a trading volume of 8,285,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.21. Arhaus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average is $14.26.

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.23 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 34.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dawn Phillipson sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $2,845,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,476,558.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arhaus news, CFO Dawn Phillipson sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $2,845,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,476,558.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lisa Chi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $28,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,544.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

ARHS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Arhaus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Arhaus from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

