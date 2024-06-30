Red Door Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,013 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broadview Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 15,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,685,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,681,532. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.86. The company has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.91.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

