Red Door Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,665 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,938,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 113,274.1% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 166,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,571,000 after purchasing an additional 166,513 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 231,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 377,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,761,000 after acquiring an additional 18,888 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
SCHM traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.83. 226,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.28. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $81.74.
About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF
The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
