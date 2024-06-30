Red Door Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,665 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,938,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 113,274.1% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 166,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,571,000 after purchasing an additional 166,513 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 231,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 377,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,761,000 after acquiring an additional 18,888 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.83. 226,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.28. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $81.74.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.