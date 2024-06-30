Red Door Wealth Management LLC Sells 814 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,060,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,531,000 after buying an additional 4,200,989 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,294,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,686 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 585.5% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,107,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,760,000 after acquiring an additional 946,138 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,695,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,189,000 after acquiring an additional 621,382 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,698,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,696,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,214,622. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.43. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $46.08.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

