Red Door Wealth Management LLC Sells 918 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.1% in the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 12.5% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 42,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 300.0% in the first quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 8,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.55.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.85. 6,609,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,011,769. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.90 and a 52-week high of $192.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.71 and a 200-day moving average of $148.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

