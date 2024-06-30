ReddCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2,005.57 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 43.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 282.5% against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $8.53 million and approximately $2,005.57 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.12 or 0.00123341 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009537 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00014531 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000138 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

