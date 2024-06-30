Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.28.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RF

Regions Financial Price Performance

Regions Financial stock opened at $20.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average of $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $21.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.28%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, Director William C. Rhodes III acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William C. Rhodes III bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at $831,336.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 163.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regions Financial

(Get Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.