Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target Raised to $241.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $225.00 to $241.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $220.00.

NYSE:RGA opened at $205.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.58 and a 200 day moving average of $184.90. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $135.07 and a 52 week high of $213.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.47. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

In related news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total transaction of $365,503.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

