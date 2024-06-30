Richardson Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Richardson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 344.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Richardson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Richardson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 686,141.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 699,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,724,000 after purchasing an additional 699,864 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,858.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 552,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,654,000 after buying an additional 543,010 shares during the period. Gimbal Financial bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $13,213,000. Executive Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 284,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,690,000 after purchasing an additional 189,704 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,861,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.82. The company had a trading volume of 211,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,596. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $85.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

