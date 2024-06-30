Richardson Capital Management LLC Invests $84,000 in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PSCH stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $42.60. 8,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.43 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.32. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $34.71 and a twelve month high of $45.29.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.0659 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

