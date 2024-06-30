Richardson Capital Management LLC Takes $54,000 Position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC)

Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $307,000.

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.18. The stock had a trading volume of 7,514 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.31. The company has a market cap of $266.89 million, a P/E ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.38.

About iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF

The iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (IETC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Information Technology index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks in the information technology sector according to an alternative classification system defined by machine learning algorithms.

