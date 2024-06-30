River Street Advisors LLC Buys 309 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

River Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 393.5% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 385,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 307,060 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,642,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,882,000 after purchasing an additional 299,484 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 304,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 80,648 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,943,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,769. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

