River Street Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

River Street Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,309 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. ADE LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ADE LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.60. The stock had a trading volume of 991,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,924. The firm has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.09. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $121.64.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

