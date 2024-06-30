River Street Advisors LLC Has $574,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

River Street Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,245 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 14,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 20,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 36,996 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.62.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $39.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,288,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,560,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.39. The company has a market capitalization of $153.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

