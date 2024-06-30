River Street Advisors LLC Has $670,000 Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

River Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,414 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the quarter. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 489,244 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,302,000 after purchasing an additional 43,069 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 15,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $868,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 33,768 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.51. The company had a trading volume of 23,921,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,878,226. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.79. The company has a market cap of $191.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.85.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $34,610.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,210.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $34,610.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,210.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,923 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.